MOSCOW, Oct 13 Russian developer Etalon (ETLNGq.L) reported on Thursday a 41 percent rise in first-half net profit to $96 million on the back of a broad market recovery and said it was positioned to acquire more projects.

The company, which raised $500 million in a London initial public offering in April, also said in a statement six-month revenues grew 9 percent year-on-year to $330 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 25 percent to $124 million, and the EBITDA margin increased to 38 percent from 34 percent a year ago.

"We believe only a small portion of current sales are due to investment purchases: instead, pent up demand is driving sales as many households are not willing to postpone apartment purchases for another two years," Etalon Group President Vyacheslav Zarenkov said.

"We see on a micro level that both households and companies are in much better shape than during the crisis of 2008," he said.

The company said it had acquired three projects since the IPO, representing 40 percent of its initially planned acquisitions, adding the deals were financed from its operating cash flow, leaving IPO proceeds largely intact.

"Our IPO proceeds and cash flow generated from our operating activity amount to more than $600 million. This positions Etalon well to acquire more high-quality projects," Zarenkov said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Alfred Kueppers)