MOSCOW March 12 Russian housebuilder Etalon has suspended a share buyback programme indefinitely after buying around $14 million of its stock -- a fraction of the $130 million targeted less than six months ago.

The halt in the buyback program comes after a 37 percent rally in Etalon's shares since the company announced the buyback in the fourth quarter of last year, weakening the rationale behind the move.

Etalon said in October it would buy back up 9.25 percent of its issued share capital -- valued at $130 million at the time. The announcement came just six months after its London IPO and after the company's shares had fallen significantly.

The property group said on Monday it had bought 2.9 million global depositary receipts (GDRs) - effectively ownership of an overseas share - at an average price of $4.86 each.

Etalon's shares, which floated at $7 in April 2011, have been on a rollercoaster ride. They plunged to $2 in October -- when Etalon announced the buyback -- before starting a recovery to a cusp of their flotation price.

Etalon's shares fell 3 percent on Monday to $6.70, valuing it at $2 billion.

The company said it plans to hold the GDRs acquired and is "under no pressure to sell down the GDRs". It has $490 million of expansion capital on its balance sheet, it said.

Etalon president Vyacheslav Zarenkov said in a press release that the group is in the process of buying a number of projects that it would announce in due course.

