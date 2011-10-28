* Housebuilder to buy back $130 mln of stock

* Says a buyback is better than holding cash

* Shares up 3.7 percent (Releads, adds analyst comment, share price)

MOSCOW, Oct 28 Russian housebuilder Etalon (ETLNGq.L) will buy back up to $130 million of its stock just six months after its London IPO as a way of managing an excess of cash on its balance sheet.

A host of Russian companies have launched buy backs in recent months to take advantage of a sharp devaluation of their shares and to assure investors following recent turmoil in global markets.

"Etalon has never been stronger than it is today, with around $650 million of cash compared to approximately $350 million of debt," Finance Director Anton Evdokimov said in a statement.

"We view this buyback as a healthy alternative to holding our cash in deposits," he added.

Etalon shares were up 3.7 percent at $4.98 at 1412 GMT, valuing the firm at $1.47 billion.

"The company has excess cash. Given the valuation of its shares, a buyback now seems appropriate to us," Renaissance Capital analyst David Ferguson said in a note.

He said Etalon shares were trading at 4.6 times estimated 2011 enterprise value over EBITDA, compared with 9.6 times at peer LSR (LSRGq.L).

Russia's real estate sector has been recovering slowly in the major cities of Moscow and St Petersburg since freezing over during the financial crisis.

Etalon reported a 41 percent rise in first half net profit to $96 million, while revenue increased 9 percent.

Etalon investors have had a roller coaster ride since buying into its $575 million initial public offering (IPO) in London earlier this year.

The shares floated at $7 in April, peaked at $7.6 later that month, plunged to $2 earlier in October before staging a sharp recovery.

"The company indicated that it would use roughly $350 million of its IPO proceeds to acquire around 1.25 million square metres of land. However, after acquiring over 500,000 square metres mainly using its operating cash flow, the company has excess cash," RenCap's David Ferguson said.

Etalon, controlled by the Zarenkov family, said it planned to sell shares back into the market in around 12 months or when markets become "more rational". (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies and David Cowell)