MOSCOW, Oct 28 Russian housebuilder Etalon
(ETLNGq.L) will buy back up to $130 million of its stock just
six months after its London IPO as a way of managing an excess
of cash on its balance sheet.
A host of Russian companies have launched buy backs in
recent months to take advantage of a sharp devaluation of their
shares and to assure investors following recent turmoil in
global markets.
"Etalon has never been stronger than it is today, with
around $650 million of cash compared to approximately $350
million of debt," Finance Director Anton Evdokimov said in a
statement.
"We view this buyback as a healthy alternative to holding
our cash in deposits," he added.
Etalon shares were up 3.7 percent at $4.98 at 1412 GMT,
valuing the firm at $1.47 billion.
"The company has excess cash. Given the valuation of its
shares, a buyback now seems appropriate to us," Renaissance
Capital analyst David Ferguson said in a note.
He said Etalon shares were trading at 4.6 times estimated
2011 enterprise value over EBITDA, compared with 9.6 times at
peer LSR (LSRGq.L).
Russia's real estate sector has been recovering slowly in
the major cities of Moscow and St Petersburg since freezing over
during the financial crisis.
Etalon reported a 41 percent rise in first half net profit
to $96 million, while revenue increased 9 percent.
Etalon investors have had a roller coaster ride since buying
into its $575 million initial public offering (IPO) in London
earlier this year.
The shares floated at $7 in April, peaked at $7.6 later that
month, plunged to $2 earlier in October before staging a sharp
recovery.
"The company indicated that it would use roughly $350
million of its IPO proceeds to acquire around 1.25 million
square metres of land. However, after acquiring over 500,000
square metres mainly using its operating cash flow, the company
has excess cash," RenCap's David Ferguson said.
Etalon, controlled by the Zarenkov family, said it planned
to sell shares back into the market in around 12 months or when
markets become "more rational".
(Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies and David
Cowell)