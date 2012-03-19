MOSCOW, March 19 Russian house builder Etalon
said on Monday its full year net profit grew 64
percent year-on-year in 2011 and that it expects Russia's real
estate market recovery to continue this year and next.
The group, which builds houses mainly in Moscow and St.
Petersburg, said 2011 net income came in at $253 million, on the
back of a 16 percent growth in revenue to $774 million.
"2012 is off to a strong start and we believe that the
recovery will develop further, supporting our cash collections
and new contract sales. We have every reason to look towards
2012 and 2013 with confidence," Etalon president Viacheslav
Zarenkov said in a statement.
Etalon raised $575 million in a London Initial Public
Offering just under a year ago. Its shares closed on Friday just
below the $7 IPO price at $6.75.
