MOSCOW, March 19 Russian house builder Etalon said on Monday its full year net profit grew 64 percent year-on-year in 2011 and that it expects Russia's real estate market recovery to continue this year and next.

The group, which builds houses mainly in Moscow and St. Petersburg, said 2011 net income came in at $253 million, on the back of a 16 percent growth in revenue to $774 million.

"2012 is off to a strong start and we believe that the recovery will develop further, supporting our cash collections and new contract sales. We have every reason to look towards 2012 and 2013 with confidence," Etalon president Viacheslav Zarenkov said in a statement.

Etalon raised $575 million in a London Initial Public Offering just under a year ago. Its shares closed on Friday just below the $7 IPO price at $6.75.

(Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Lidia Kelly)