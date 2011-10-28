MOSCOW Oct 28 Russian real estate developer Etalon (ETLNGq.L) will buy back up to 9.25 per cent of its issued share capital in the form of London-listed Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) as a way of managing an excess of cash on its balance sheet.

"Etalon has never been stronger than it is today, with around $650 million of cash compared to approximately $350 million of debt," Finance Director Anton Evdokimov said in a statement.

"We view this buyback as a healthy alternative to holding our cash in deposits," he added.

A host of Russian companies have launched buy backs in recent months to take advantage of a sharp devaluation of their shares and to assure investors following recent turmoil in global markets.

