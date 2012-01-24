* Says in the process of buying new projects
* 2011 sales up 27 pct, prices 9 pct higher
* Shares have lost 35 pct since 2011 IPO
Jan 24 Russian real estate group Etalon
Group said it is the process of buying a number of
new projects in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as it believes Russia
stands out from other markets in the world and is set for
growth.
Etalon, which builds large housing complexes and
manufactures bricks and concrete, said it is looking to buy high
quality projects in the country.
"We are in the final stages of acquiring a number of new
projects both in Moscow and St. Petersburg that we hope to
announce in the next several weeks," the company said in a
statement.
It said 2011 new contract sales increased 27 percent
year-on-year to 270,012 square meters, while average prices were
up 9 percent.
Etalon raised $575 million in a London IPO in April last
year, but its shares have since lost 35 percent of their value
to stand at $4.5 a global depository receipt (GDR).
Its upbeat comments on the Russia market echoed those of
rival PIK, which on Monday forecast an up to 29
percent rise in 2012 revenue growth on the back of higher demand
and prices.
(Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by John Bowker)