BRUSSELS Oct 28 Belgian building materials
group Etex won European Union approval on Friday to purchase
most of French cement maker Lafarge's plaster
activities in Europe and South America.
Lafarge is selling assets as part of a plan to cut its debt
by 2 billion euros ($2.83 billion).
The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said
the parties were not close competitors and the transaction would
not significantly alter the market structure.
While there was some overlap in the production of fire
resistant boards, the Commission said this would not have a
major impact.
"The boards made and sold by Etex and the Lafarge are based
on different materials and display different performance levels
in terms of fire-resistance time and their combined market share
does not give rise to any competition concerns," the Commission
said in a statement.
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)