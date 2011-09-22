* ETFs have become a "bogeyman"
* Providers should defend themselves
* Morningstar president chastises industry's arrogance
By Jessica Toonkel
CHICAGO, Sept 22 Recent headlines about alleged
scandals implicating exchange-traded funds have raised concern
within the industry about unfair attacks from the media as well
as overly aggressive marketing by those who sell ETFs.
Last week, Swiss bank UBS (UBS.N) alleged that a trader on
the firm's ETF desk in London had racked up $2.3 billion in
losses through unauthorized, speculative futures transactions
which were hedged with fictitious ETF trades. Separately, on
Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged a
former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) employee and his father with
insider trading on confidential information about Goldman's ETF
strategy.
With the spotlight on the popular investment vehicle,
attendees and speakers at Morningstar Inc's ETF Invest
conference in Chicago on Thursday were on the defensive.
ETFs have become the "bogeyman" for anything complicated
or challenging to understand, said Don Phillips, president of
Morningstar Inc., in opening remarks at the conference.
"It's time for the ETF industry to start defending
itself," said Christian Magoon, an ETF consultant.
The UBS and Goldman cases involved ETFs, but investors in
those funds didn't suffer losses as a result of these
incidents, said Tom Lydon, president of Global Trends
Investments, an adviser managing $95 million.
STUPID MOVES
"These are situations where people made stupid moves and
that could happen with any kind of security," Lydon told
Reuters.
Morningstar's Phillips said marketers and advisers should
stop pitching ETFs as a panacea to all things bad.
"You get a comeuppance for that kind of arrogance," which
merely sets up the investment vehicle as a bigger target for
critics, he said.
With more than $1 trillion in assets, ETFs are "where the
money is," and that's drawn attention to them, Phillips said.
The size of the market and promise of new profits increase
the likelihood that some people may game these funds, he said.
Also, U.S. regulators have raised concerns about the sale
of leveraged and inverse ETFs to investors. Such funds are
designed to amplify short-term returns by using debt and
derivatives and are more suitable for professional traders than
long-term retail investors, regulators say.
The SEC, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and
state securities regulators had issued alerts over the past two
years about the dangers of these products for unsophisticated
investors, and as a result, many broker-dealers had temporarily
stopped selling the funds or added controls to ensure that
advisers inform clients of the risks involved.
While many ETFs aren't problematic, they're all getting
lumped together because of recent scandals, said Ryan
Issakainen, ETF strategist at First Trust Portfolios LP.
STRICT RULES TO COME?
Indeed, those incidents and the popularity of ETFs make it
more likely that regulators will push stringent rules for ETFs,
Phillips said.
Ahead of such moves, he said ETF providers should
aggressively educate advisers and investors about the market.
Magoon suggested that ETF providers form their own lobbying
organization that could help soften regulations before they are
passed.
"There are so many unique aspects and needs of the ETF
industry, they really need their own trade group representing
their needs," Magoon said.
ETFs are currently represented by the Investment Company
Institute, the mutual fund industry's trade group.
A spokeswoman for the ICI declined to comment.
A consequence of all the increased scrutiny is that fewer
firms may launch actively-managed ETFs because it may take even
longer for the SEC to grant these firms exemptive relief, said
Noah Hamman, chief executive of AdvisorShares, a provider of
active ETFs with $380 million in assets under management.
The average wait time is already close to two years, he
said. "Anytime a story comes up with ETFs, the regulators get
nervous," Hamman said.
To be sure, investors might not buy into a new active ETF
even if they could -- at least not based on their overall track
record.
Sixty percent of existing actively managed ETFs have
underperformed their benchmarks, said Anthony Rochte, head of
the intermediary business group at State Street Global
Advisors, in a discussion at the conference on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Suzanne Barlyn. Editing by Jennifer
Merritt and Bernadette Baum)