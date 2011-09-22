* ETFs have become a "bogeyman"

* Providers should defend themselves

* Morningstar president chastises industry's arrogance

By Jessica Toonkel

CHICAGO, Sept 22 Recent headlines about alleged scandals implicating exchange-traded funds have raised concern within the industry about unfair attacks from the media as well as overly aggressive marketing by those who sell ETFs.

Last week, Swiss bank UBS (UBS.N) alleged that a trader on the firm's ETF desk in London had racked up $2.3 billion in losses through unauthorized, speculative futures transactions which were hedged with fictitious ETF trades. Separately, on Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged a former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) employee and his father with insider trading on confidential information about Goldman's ETF strategy.

With the spotlight on the popular investment vehicle, attendees and speakers at Morningstar Inc's ETF Invest conference in Chicago on Thursday were on the defensive.

ETFs have become the "bogeyman" for anything complicated or challenging to understand, said Don Phillips, president of Morningstar Inc., in opening remarks at the conference.

"It's time for the ETF industry to start defending itself," said Christian Magoon, an ETF consultant.

The UBS and Goldman cases involved ETFs, but investors in those funds didn't suffer losses as a result of these incidents, said Tom Lydon, president of Global Trends Investments, an adviser managing $95 million.

STUPID MOVES

"These are situations where people made stupid moves and that could happen with any kind of security," Lydon told Reuters.

Morningstar's Phillips said marketers and advisers should stop pitching ETFs as a panacea to all things bad.

"You get a comeuppance for that kind of arrogance," which merely sets up the investment vehicle as a bigger target for critics, he said.

With more than $1 trillion in assets, ETFs are "where the money is," and that's drawn attention to them, Phillips said.

The size of the market and promise of new profits increase the likelihood that some people may game these funds, he said.

Also, U.S. regulators have raised concerns about the sale of leveraged and inverse ETFs to investors. Such funds are designed to amplify short-term returns by using debt and derivatives and are more suitable for professional traders than long-term retail investors, regulators say.

The SEC, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and state securities regulators had issued alerts over the past two years about the dangers of these products for unsophisticated investors, and as a result, many broker-dealers had temporarily stopped selling the funds or added controls to ensure that advisers inform clients of the risks involved.

While many ETFs aren't problematic, they're all getting lumped together because of recent scandals, said Ryan Issakainen, ETF strategist at First Trust Portfolios LP.

STRICT RULES TO COME?

Indeed, those incidents and the popularity of ETFs make it more likely that regulators will push stringent rules for ETFs, Phillips said.

Ahead of such moves, he said ETF providers should aggressively educate advisers and investors about the market.

Magoon suggested that ETF providers form their own lobbying organization that could help soften regulations before they are passed.

"There are so many unique aspects and needs of the ETF industry, they really need their own trade group representing their needs," Magoon said.

ETFs are currently represented by the Investment Company Institute, the mutual fund industry's trade group.

A spokeswoman for the ICI declined to comment.

A consequence of all the increased scrutiny is that fewer firms may launch actively-managed ETFs because it may take even longer for the SEC to grant these firms exemptive relief, said Noah Hamman, chief executive of AdvisorShares, a provider of active ETFs with $380 million in assets under management.

The average wait time is already close to two years, he said. "Anytime a story comes up with ETFs, the regulators get nervous," Hamman said.

To be sure, investors might not buy into a new active ETF even if they could -- at least not based on their overall track record.

Sixty percent of existing actively managed ETFs have underperformed their benchmarks, said Anthony Rochte, head of the intermediary business group at State Street Global Advisors, in a discussion at the conference on Thursday. (Additional reporting by Suzanne Barlyn. Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Bernadette Baum)