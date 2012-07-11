* ETF assets rise 4.1 pct in June to C$49.5 bln
* Net inflows of C$1.7 bln in month
* Equities lead growth
TORONTO, July 11 Assets managed in Canadian
exchange traded funds rose by 4.1 percent to C$49.5 billion
($48.5 billion) in June as Canadian equities and fixed income
saw net inflows, according to a report released on Monday.
Canadian ETFs overall had net inflows of C$1.7 billion in
June after assets fell in May, according to a monthly report
from the Canadian ETF arm of New York-based BlackRock Inc
, the world's largest money manager.
ETFs, like mutual funds, are investment vehicles that own an
array of assets; unlike mutual funds, however, they trade on
public exchanges.
Canadian equity ETFs notched C$1.1 billion in net inflows,
taking assets under management to C$26.4 billion, or 53.2
percent of total ETFs by asset class. Fixed income ETFs saw
C$398 million in inflows.
BlackRock's Canadian iShares business had a market share of
78 percent in June, with assets under management of C$38.7
billion.
Bank of Montreal's ETF assets under management were
C$6.2 billion, giving it the second-largest market share at 12.5
percent.
Horizon's ETF assets under management were C$3.3 billion,
while Invesco PowerShares had C$808 million in ETF assets under
management, Vanguard had C$249 million, Royal Bank of Canada had
C$115 million, and XTF Capital had C$81 million, the report
said.
($1 = 1.02 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)