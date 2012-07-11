* ETF assets rise 4.1 pct in June to C$49.5 bln

* Net inflows of C$1.7 bln in month

* Equities lead growth

TORONTO, July 11 Assets managed in Canadian exchange traded funds rose by 4.1 percent to C$49.5 billion ($48.5 billion) in June as Canadian equities and fixed income saw net inflows, according to a report released on Monday.

Canadian ETFs overall had net inflows of C$1.7 billion in June after assets fell in May, according to a monthly report from the Canadian ETF arm of New York-based BlackRock Inc , the world's largest money manager.

ETFs, like mutual funds, are investment vehicles that own an array of assets; unlike mutual funds, however, they trade on public exchanges.

Canadian equity ETFs notched C$1.1 billion in net inflows, taking assets under management to C$26.4 billion, or 53.2 percent of total ETFs by asset class. Fixed income ETFs saw C$398 million in inflows.

BlackRock's Canadian iShares business had a market share of 78 percent in June, with assets under management of C$38.7 billion.

Bank of Montreal's ETF assets under management were C$6.2 billion, giving it the second-largest market share at 12.5 percent.

Horizon's ETF assets under management were C$3.3 billion, while Invesco PowerShares had C$808 million in ETF assets under management, Vanguard had C$249 million, Royal Bank of Canada had C$115 million, and XTF Capital had C$81 million, the report said. ($1 = 1.02 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)