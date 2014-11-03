(Adds comments from BlackRock)

By Ashley Lau

NEW YORK Nov 3 Investors poured $27.5 billion into U.S.-listed exchange-traded products in October, with a large part of that money going into fixed-income funds for the biggest monthly inflow so far this year, according to data from BlackRock Inc.

The $17.3 billion that investors added to fixed-income exchange-traded products in October beat February's record of $17 billion, with the bulk of those inflows in October going into U.S. government and broad aggregate bond exchange-traded funds.

Exchange-traded products include ETFs, which hold a basket of securities linked to an index, and exchange-traded notes, a form of debt also linked to the performance of an index. ETPs trade intraday like stocks.

Among the top bond ETF asset gatherers during the month were the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added $3.44 billion in new money in October, the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, which added $1.88 billion, and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, which added $1.83 billion.

Much of that new money came from investors who moved their bond money into ETFs after Bill Gross's departure from Pimco in late September. That shocked many investors, who in turn looked to broad, liquid ETFs as a place to park their assets.

"Those (flows) are expressing the views of investors who are trying to transition away from their asset manager allocation and moving into ETFs," said BlackRock executive Daniel Gamba, who oversees the iShares institutional business in the Americas.

Gamba also pointed to market volatility in the middle of October, which sent investors into high-quality, large-cap U.S. equities. U.S. equity ETPs attracted $14.7 billion in net new money in October, while investors pulled $2.7 billion out of developed international equity ETPs and $2 billion from emerging markets equity ETPs.

Among other ETPs, investors added $322 million into currency products and $333 million into alternatives. Flows out of precious metal ETPs, largely gold, resulted in $609 million in net outflows from commodity ETPs during the month.

October U.S. ETP inflows were the highest since September 2013, when investors added $33 billion in new money into U.S.-listed ETPs, according to BlackRock. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Steve Orlofsky)