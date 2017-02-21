Feb 21 An investment company is making plans to
launch what could be the first exchange-traded fund to profit on
marijuana.
The Emerging AgroSphere ETF would give investors an
opportunity to buy a group of companies making prescription
drugs using cannabis extracts, selling hemp derivatives and
other related stocks, fund backer ETF Managers Group LLC said in
a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last
week.
More than two dozen U.S. states have legalized some form of
marijuana for medical or recreational use, though the drug
remains illegal at the federal level.
Support for legalization of marijuana has risen to nearly 60
percent among U.S. adults, the Pew Research Center said last
year. Ten years ago, just 32 percent of adults favored
legalization, while 60 percent were opposed to it.
The investment company did not disclose a ticker symbol, its
fees or a launch date but said the fund will be listed on NYSE
Arca. A spokesman for ETF Managers Group LLC declined to
comment.
Legal cannabis spending could rise to $21.6 billion in 2021,
from $6.9 billion last year, according to the Arcview Group LLC,
an investment and research company.
The ETF, which would buy stocks globally, "will not invest
in any companies that are focused on serving the non-medical
marijuana market in the United States, Canada or any other
country unless and until such time as the production and sale of
non-medical marijuana becomes legal in the United States, Canada
or such other country," the prospective fund's managers said in
the filing.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Grant McCool)