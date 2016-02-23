NEW YORK Feb 23 Investors who want to ride the
wave of millennial generation spending soon may have a couple of
products designed to make that easy for them.
At least two investment companies are building
exchange-traded funds designed to hold shares of companies that
sell to the generation born between the early 1980s and the
early 2000s, according to new filings with U.S. federal
regulators.
The two ETFs - Telsey Millennial Consumer ETF and Global X
Millennial Generation ETF - are vying to be the first in this
area, but must wait for U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
approval that could take a few months or much longer before they
can sell shares.
Their filings hint at their approach. Millennial generation
companies are "involved in social media, digital media and
technology, e-commerce, mobile technology, healthy lifestyles,
travel and leisure, and the sharing economy," the Global X
filing said.
Both funds will be based on proprietary indexes of companies
that do well in those areas, though the fund firms have not
disclosed details about what criteria they would use to build
their indexes.
Brands that are popular with millennials include Amazon.com
Inc, Nike Inc, Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd , according to research by
digital ad agency Moosylvania.
The funds come as Wall Street and Main Street show fresh
enthusiasm for what is now the largest cohort. With roughly 80
million members in the United States alone, the millennial
generation will account for some $1.4 trillion in annual
spending by 2020, according to consultancy Accenture PLC.
The Telsey fund is backed by a Virtus Investment Partners
Inc subsidiary that collaborates with outside fund
managers to build ETFs. New York-based Telsey Holdings LLC, a
brokerage that has argued that the growth of millennials' power
is forcing companies to change, is designing the strategy.
The companies did not respond to a request for comment.
Global X Management Company LLC, a privately held company
based in New York, has tapped into exotic investment themes
before, with funds targeting social media and "activist"
hedge-fund investors. Global X declined to comment.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)