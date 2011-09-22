*Will classify all model ETF portfolios

*Will create "survival of the fittest"

By Jessica Toonkel

CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters)-Morningstar Inc. is set to start ranking exchange-traded fund model portfolios, the Chicago-based research firm said at its Annual ETF Invest Conference on Thursday.

ETF model portfolios - a way for advisers to provide investors with an actively managed portfolio of exchange-traded funds - have grown in popularity together with ETFs.

Morningstar, which defines ETF managed accounts as portfolios of securities where more than 50 percent is invested in ETFs, tracks more than 330 ETF managed portfolios, with about $22 billion in assets. Nearly a third of those were launched over the past three years.

Major brokerage firms, like Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Wells Fargo Advisors LLC, offer several such portfolios to their advisers. Last year, Charles Schwab & Co. bought Winward Investment Management Inc., a provider of model ETF portfolios, in response to demand from advisers.

Such portfolios appeal to advisers who want to use ETFs, but don't feel comfortable managing them, Tom Lydon, president of Global Trends Investments, which manages $95 million, told Reuters at the conference.

As these managed portfolios are active and have no performance benchmarks, it's difficult to judge how well they're doing, he said. This assessment gets even harder as more advisers pitch their own ETF model portfolios to other advisers.

"With so many model portfolios out there, it's very hard to say which one is better than the other," Lydon said.

The new rankings, however, should help weed out some of the bad apples in the ETF model portfolio world, he said.

Among them are advisers who appear to be gaming the system, Christian Magoon, an ETF consultant, told Reuters at the conference.

In some cases, an adviser managing a number of model ETF portfolios might have only one that does well. The adviser will close the underperforming portfolios and only tout the performance of the survivor.

This issue raised concerns from the Securities and Exchange Commission last year, but no enforcement or action resulted.

Some advisers also market ETF performance based on imaginary returns rather than actual historical performance. They report only what a portfolio would have returned had it existed over a longer period of time, said Richard Ferri, Portfolio Solutions LLC, an adviser with $1 billion in assets under management.

Morningstar said it wouldn't use a star rating on ETF model portfolios. Instead, it will classify the portfolios it tracks and rank them based on disclosed historical performance and its own analysis of their investment strategies, a spokeswoman said.

With accountability in place via these new rankings, Lydon said "it will become survival of the fittest" for ETF model portfolios. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Bernadette Baum)