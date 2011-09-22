(Corrects name to Andy Gogerty, not Arenberg in paragraphs 12
* Will classify all model portfolios
* Star ratings are next "logical step"
By Jessica Toonkel
CHICAGO, Sept 22 Morningstar Inc. is poised to
start ranking exchange-traded fund model portfolios, the
Chicago-based research firm said at its annual ETF Invest
Conference on Thursday.
ETF model portfolios - a way for advisers to provide
investors with an actively managed portfolio of exchange-traded
funds - have grown in popularity together with ETFs.
Morningstar, which defines ETF managed accounts as
portfolios of securities where more than 50 percent is invested
in ETFs, tracks more than 330 ETF managed portfolios, with
about $22 billion in assets. Nearly a third of those were
launched over the past three years.
Major brokerage firms, like Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and
Wells Fargo Advisors LLC, offer several such portfolios to
their advisers. Last year, Charles Schwab & Co. bought Winward
Investment Management Inc., a provider of model ETF portfolios,
in response to demand from advisers.
Such portfolios appeal to advisers who want to use ETFs,
but don't feel comfortable managing them, Tom Lydon, president
of Global Trends Investments, which manages $95 million, told
Reuters at the conference.
As these managed portfolios are active and have no
performance benchmarks, it's difficult to judge how well
they're doing, he said. This assessment gets even harder as
more advisers pitch their own ETF model portfolios to other
advisers.
"With so many model portfolios out there, it's very hard to
say which one is better than the other," Lydon said.
The new rankings, however, should help weed out some of the bad
apples in the ETF model portfolio world, he said.
Among them are advisers who appear to be gaming the system,
Christian Magoon, an ETF consultant, told Reuters at the
conference.
In some cases, an adviser managing a number of model ETF
portfolios might have only one that does well. The adviser will
close the underperforming portfolios and only tout the
performance of the survivor.
Morningstar will disclose when advisers stop reporting on
some portfolios, Andy Gogerty, an ETF managed portfolio
strategist, said during the conference.
Some advisers also market ETF performance based on
imaginary returns rather than actual historical performance.
They report only what a portfolio would have returned had it
existed over a longer period of time, said Richard Ferri,
Portfolio Solutions LLC, an adviser with $1 billion in assets
under management.
These issues raised concerns from the Securities and
Exchange Commission last year, but no enforcement or action
resulted. Indeed, Morningstar won't allow advisers to submit
hypothetical historical returns, Gogerty said.
The firm may eventually apply its star ratings to these
portfolios, Gogerty said, describing the move as "the next
logical step."
For the rankings, which will be launched by the end of the
year, Morningstar will classify the portfolios it tracks and
rank them based on disclosed historical performance and its own
analysis of their investment strategies.
With accountability in place via these new rankings, Lydon
said "it will become survival of the fittest" for ETF model
portfolios.
But some advisers worry that it would be a conflict of
interest for Morningstar to rank ETF model portfolios, because
the research firm has its own offerings through its subsidiary,
Morningstar Investment Services.
"Seems like a huge potential conflict, with at least an
appearance of impropriety," Milo Benningfield, an independent
financial adviser with Benningfield Financial Advisors, said in
an email to Reuters.
Morningstar said it will rank its own portfolios and
disclose which ETF model portfolios it runs.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Additional reporting by
Aaron Pressman; Editing by Bernadette Baum)