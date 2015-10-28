NEW YORK Oct 28 An exchange-traded fund launched on Wednesday became the first to offer investors direct access to the U.S. restaurant industry.

The Restaurant ETF tracks an index of nearly four dozen U.S.-listed restaurant companies, such as Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, according to an offering document filed with securities regulators.

This year, the group of companies tracked in the Dow Jones U.S. Restaurants & Bars Index have delivered returns of 20.5 percent. That's far higher than the 11 percent delivered by the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector.

That's come on top of growing profits. Buffalo Wild Winds, for instance, is expected to see its quarterly profits per share rise 13.2 percent when it releases earnings after the market closes in New York on Wednesday, according to analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The new ETF is managed by Factor Advisors LLC and Penserra Capital Management LLC. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)