By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 19 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission launched a broad, agency-wide review of
exchange traded funds on Wednesday, and individual investors
may be wondering if they should be worrying about, or avoiding,
ETFs now.
The SEC unveiled its plans at a Senate subcommittee hearing
amid complaints that the $1 trillion ETF industry is fueling
market volatility and creating risks for small investors.
Industry leader BlackRock called for greater disclosures,
and an independent think tank called for tougher regulations on
the funds, typically baskets of securities like mutual funds
that trade on exchanges like stocks.
(See link.reuters.com/qyr54s for more news about the
hearing)
Here are the answers to five key questions investors are
asking in the wake of today's meeting
What are the basic issues being raised about ETFs?
The ETF market has grown astronomically. There are now some
1,340 ETFs, holding more than $1 trillion in assets, according
to Morningstar and IndexUniverse. Along the way, they've gotten
more complex. What started out as simple broad-based index
funds, such as the widely held SPRD S&P 500 ETFspy.p has now
expanded to include more complex products.
Some are highly leveraged and use derivative products and
debt to multiply the impact of a particular market movement.
Others are inverse ETFs, constructed to profit from the decline
of a particular index or asset.
ETF critics have asserted that these more complex funds
could harm individual investors indirectly, by creating more
volatility in markets, or directly, by relying on riskier
strategies that could cause shareholders to lose value. (See
link.reuters.com/syr54s for more analysis)
What should I do if I already own ETFs?
Avoid the urge to panic. Most assets are in the plain
vanilla stock, bond and gold ETFs, said Morningstar analyst
Michael Rawson. They tend to be safe, tax efficient, easy to
trade and absent the complex derivatives and trading problems
that were the focus of today's hearing.
But you have to know what kind of ETF you own and how it
operates, counseled Charles Rotblut of the American Association
of Individual Investors. "Even similar sounding ETFs can be
tracking different indexes and holding very different
securities."
For example, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU.P) and the SPDR
Gold ETF (GLD.P) both track the price of gold by physically
holding gold. "You're buying a physical commodity," said
Rotblut. The iPath Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Exchange Total
Return ETN (DJP)invests in futures contracts. "It's easy to get
the two confused if you don't understand what's comprising
these funds."
Some funds track an index by buying shares of stocks in
that index, he said, while others might trade in a propriety
index that acts as a proxy and doesn't track its stated goal as
closely. Bottom line? Understand how your ETF does what it
does.
What are the risks of holding traditional ETFs?
If you trade in a thinly traded ETF, you could end up
getting squeezed by a lack of liquidity. The spread between the
bid and ask prices can widen and narrow, and if you're trading
large sums of money, that can cost you, said Scott Burns,
Morningstar's director of ETF research.
In June 2011, the North American Securities Administrators
Association warned individual investors they could face
termination fees and lost opportunity costs if the ETF they
were invested in chose to liquidate. At that time, it said that
ETFs had been liquidating at a pace of about one a week, since
2007. Of course, those were mostly smaller, more niche-oriented
ETFs.
That very niche nature of some ETFs can present risks for
individual investors who haven't carefully thought out their
portfolio strategies. For example, there are ETFs out there
that will allow investors to bet on the direction of the
dollar, world uranium production or the volatility of the stock
exchanges. Those ETFs are often used by professional investors
to hedge other investments; they can introduce volatility and
losses into an otherwise staid long-term portfolio.
What are the risks in those leveraged and inverse ETFs?
Critics like Harold Bradley of the Ewing Marion Kauffman
Foundation, who testified at the Senate subcommittee hearing,
suggest that some ETFs could become unstable. If too many
investors are shorting a particular ETF, it could appear as if
more shares are being held and passed around than actually
exist. As trades in these funds settle out against each other,
it could cause rapid price movements, "failed" trades and
systemic failures. Burns says he's not seeing this.
"We've seen situations of massive amounts of shorting, and
we don't think an ETF will collapse because of this," he said.
ETF fans like Rotblut said that financial markets are more
volatile now and that ETFs simply reflect that instead of
making it so.
The more personal risk with those leveraged and inverse
ETFs is that they can move rapidly and in a downward direction.
Individual investors can get whipsawed by them. On the other
hand, an ETF that is used by professional investors for
arbitrage can actually provide more liquidity for individual
investors, who can benefit from lower transaction costs, fees
and spreads when they buy or sell such a fund, according to
Burns.
Will regulators act to protect individual investors from
ETFs?
The wheels of regulation grind slowly. It isn't likely that
the SEC will move with any dispatch to make some ETFs off
limits for mainstream investors in the way that some hedge
funds are reserved for high-net-worth, sophisticated investors.
The study may take a long time before any action is taken, and
ETF advocates suggest a general lack of support for added
regulation.
BlackRock, a major player in the traditional ETF market
with some $538 billion in iShares ETF assets, has asked that
the more complicated synthetically constructed funds be called
something other than ETFs, to avoid confusing individual
investors. The firm has also asked for more disclosure about
what's exactly in ETFs.
But a flat-out ban that removes them from common trading?
"That's just not the American capitalist system," said
Morningstar's Rawson.
(Editing by Beth Gladstone and Ted Kerr)