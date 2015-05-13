NEW YORK May 13 The biggest providers of
exchange-traded funds, which have been funneling billions of
investor dollars into some little-traded corners of the bond
market, are bolstering bank credit lines for cash to tap in the
event of a market meltdown.
Vanguard Group, Guggenheim Investments and First Trust are
among U.S. fund companies that have lined up new bank guarantees
or expanded ones they already had, recent company filings show.
The measures come as the Federal Reserve and other U.S.
regulators express concern about the ability of fund managers to
withstand a wave of investor redemptions in the event of another
financial crisis. They have pointed particularly to fixed-income
ETFs, which tend to track less liquid markets such as high yield
corporate bonds or bank loans.
"You want to have measures in place in case there are high
volumes of redemption so you can meet those redemptions without
severely impacting the liquidity of the underlying securities,"
said Ryan Issakainen, exchange-traded fund strategist at First
Trust. The company has increased a credit line it has set up to
$80 million at the end of last year, the most recent reporting
period, from what was originally a $20 million line in early
2013. The line is shared by two of its ETFs and two mutual funds
with a combined $645 million in assets.
Under the Wall Street reform act known as Dodd-Frank, banks
have been shedding their bond inventories, resulting in less
liquidity in fixed-income markets. Because there are fewer bonds
available for trading, a huge selloff in the bond markets could
worsen the effect of a liquidity mismatch in bond ETFs.
Vanguard, the second-largest U.S. ETF provider, lined up its
first committed bank line of credit last year and now has a
$2.89 billion facility backed by multiple banks and accessible
to all of Vanguard's funds, covering some $3 trillion in assets,
the Pennsylvania-based fund company told Reuters. The new setup
is to "make sure that funds will be available in time of market
stress when the banks themselves may have liquidity concerns,"
Vanguard said.
The issue for ETFs is this: When investors sell fund shares
and there aren't enough ETF buyers in the market, the ETF
manager in many cases will need to immediately sell shares of
the underlying securities in the fund to meet those redemptions.
But a sudden selloff of an ETF in an illiquid market could cause
the manager to have to dump those securities at any price,
causing their share prices to collapse. With a line of credit,
fund managers could instead meet redemptions and take their time
to sell some securities.
"These funds offer daily or even intraday liquidity to
investors while holding assets that are hard to sell
immediately, thus making the funds vulnerable to liquidity
risk," U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said in a
speech in March in Germany, pointing directly to ETFs and saying
they have mushroomed in size while tracking indexes of
"relatively illiquid" assets.
That is all exacerbated because investors have been pouring
money into bond ETFs, while banks, under regulatory pressure to
limit their own holdings, have been slashing their bond
inventories.
Growth in fixed-income ETFs also means there are now more
products tied to corners of the bond market previously untapped
by ETFs. Assets in U.S.-listed fixed-income ETFs are up nearly
six-fold since 2008, to $335.7 billion at the end of April,
according to Thomson Reuters Lipper data.
With overall fixed-income ETF growth has come expansion in
some esoteric corners of the bond market. Assets in loan ETFs,
for example, have grown almost five-fold over the past three
years to $7 billion at the end of April. Many of these funds
weren't in existence during financial crisis that shook global
markets in 2008 and haven't been tested by a widespread run.
BOLSTERING CREDIT LINES
Like paying for insurance, maintaining these liquidity
backstops comes at a cost.
Banks facing their own reserve requirements against these
lines are charging commitment fees that can range from 0.06
percent to 0.15 percent, according to company filings. If a line
is actually drawn upon, there would be additional interest
charged on any amount borrowed. In many cases, these costs are
included in the ETF's annual expense ratio, and borne by the
funds' investors.
Borrowing costs vary from firm to firm, but they are
typically charged interest at a rate equal to the higher of the
federal funds rate or the adjusted London interbank offered rate
plus an agreed upon spread.
Most fund managers cite the expansion of their credit
facilities as commensurate with the growth in assets of their
funds. But they are also able to point to them as ways to head
off regulator concerns at a time when asset managers have been
the subject of increased scrutiny about whether or not they
should be classified as "systemically important financial
institutions," a tag that would involve more regulation.
Vanguard, for example, referenced its committed credit line
in a letter to the Financial Stability Oversight Council in
March, noting it was one of the measures it has in place for
liquidity risk management.
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest ETF manager,
hasn't opened lines of credit for its bond funds because it
doesn't trade in the less liquid corners of the bond market, but
it has opened a line of credit against its some of its emerging
market stock ETFs as "a source of cash to be used to facilitate
settlement requirements associated with trading in smaller
markets," spokeswoman Melissa Garville said.
State Street Corp, the third biggest ETF provider
after BlackRock and Vanguard, and Invesco Ltd's
PowerShares, the fourth-biggest, have credit lines set up for
their respective senior loan ETFs. For State Street, its senior
loan ETF alone has exclusive access to $100 million of the total
$300 million credit facility the fund company has in place.
Other ETF firms that have expanded their credit lines
include New York-based Guggenheim and Dallas-based Highland
Capital. Highland increased its credit line six-fold to $150
million last October in part because of one big investor who
"wanted to get a little more comfort" that the fund would be
able to meet a potentially large redemption, said Ethan Powell,
the firm's chief product strategist.
"In order to accommodate that investor effectively, we
upsized the size of the facility," Powell said. "We don't
anticipate drawing on it, but it really serves as more of a
security blanket."
