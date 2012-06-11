* 241 out of 1,711 ETFs on "death list" - Lipper

* Fewer than 50 ETFs account for 50 pct of assets under mgt

* Top industry players see need for consolidation

By Anjuli Davies

LONDON, June 11 Around one in six exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) for sale in Europe may be on a so-called "death list", with fewer than 50 accounting for nearly 50 percent of industry assets, data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, showed on Monday.

Lipper's death list is defined as those ETFs that are more than three years old and have less than 100 million euros ($124.7 million) in assets, which could mean they are under review for profitability reasons.

ETFs, now a $1.5 trillion industry, are funds tracking baskets of shares, bonds or commodities that are traded like stocks and have become increasingly popular among investors seeking cheap access to specific indexes without having to buy the underlying securities.

In Europe the top three ETF providers account for 66.5 percent of assets under management (AUM), while the remaining 34 each have less than 6 percent market share, ETF Global Insights estimates.

Hundreds of funds spawned in Europe's young exchange-traded-product (ETP) industry face a fight to survive beyond their teenage years as overcrowding leaves little room to grow.

As funds group Vanguard became the latest entrant to claim a spot in the bloated sector, consolidation looms, with more funds at risk of relegation to the death list.

"There are too many small providers of ETFs and too many of the same products in Europe, leading to fragmentation, and smaller players should look to consolidate," Joe Linhares, head of EMEA at Blackrock's iShares, the world's largest asset manager and ETF provider, told Reuters.

Michael John Lytle, managing director at Source, an ETF provider jointly owned by BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura, also believes there could and should be more consolidation in Europe, but there is no obvious trigger on the horizon that might set it off.

"It's self regulating. Market mechanisms deal with this problem" said Lytle. "The products and providers that don't make the scale - and the vast majority don't - are unlikely to stay in the business."

Lytle believes this could take time because many ETF providers in Europe form part of an existing asset management business, which means they are not always evaluated on a standalone basis and the cost of keeping underperfoming funds open not always realised.

THE SCALE GAME

Scale is key to the success of an ETF, with a high correlation between funds that close and those that fail to attract assets.

Without sufficient assets, funds struggle to compete on efficiency and liquidity, exposed to costs such as admnistration, listing fees and market making charges.

Because of the fragmented nature of the European market, funds often list the same product on four or more exchanges across the continent, which can impact the liquidity of a product.

"Liquidity is fragmented each time an ETF issuer decides to list their fund on a different exchange," Nick Blake, head of retail at Vanguard Asset Management, told Reuters. "We anticipate that some providers will pull back from their 'list everywhere' strategy to create greater pools of assets and save costs."

Vanguard Asset Management, a subsidiary of U.S. group Vanguard, the world's third-largest ETF provider, last month launched its first range of ETF products in London, hoping to attract business from rivals by pushing a low-cost model that has been successful in its home market.

Acknowledging the competition it faces in Europe, Vanguard is betting it can gain traction where others are struggling.

"There is clearly an overcapacity in the market and we have not yet seen healthy competition shrink the supply," said Blake. "I would hope we are not just another market entrant trying our luck ... Scale is very important to us as this drives our business model."

Vanguard ETFs have this year attracted over $28 billion in inflows, ahead of closest rivals BlackRock and State Street Global Advisors, who drew in $12.6 billion and $5.4 billion respectively, ETF Industry Association data showed.

U.S. VS EUROPE

Some argue the last thing Europe needs is more players entering the market.

"I'm not sure we need more providers in Europe, we need consolidation and it's just difficult to enter such a fragmented market," said Linhares. "The market environment is a difficult one and we're trying to grow an overall pie and the focus needs to be on growing the pie."

What's more, Lytle argues that whereas in the United States retail investors make up a far larger proportion of the ETF market and so are much more likely to actively seek lower-cost products, in Europe institutional investors are far more significant and therefore require different distribution channels.

"I don't think it's bad for the market but I'm not exactly sure what the value proposition is if all Vanguard is going to do is try to cut costs and do nothing else from a value added perspective," said Lyttle.

Others believe that consolidation is still a long way off on the horizon and there is still more room for new players.

"I don't see any demand for consolidation in the market so far," said Detlef Glow, Lipper's head of research for EMEA

"This might change even if we see wider product ranges and we might see tougher times in the markets in general, but so far the European fund market has no trend towards consolidation." ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)