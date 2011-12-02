* Big blocks of December puts trade on sector ETFs Friday
* Downside March puts in sector ETFs eyed on Thursday
* Option investor on Thursday appears to adjust hedges
By Doris Frankel
Dec 2 Option investors may be taking a cautious
approach on fears of a retracement of this week's powerful
rally with large purchases of puts across a number of
exchange-traded funds tracking specific sectors.
The bearish trading on Friday centers around a handful of
ETFs covering the materials, industrials, metals and mining and
retail sectors.
But much of the put buying appeared to be speculative in
nature compared to Thursday's activity, which could be seen as
positioning to hedge potential first-quarter risk next year.
"One explanation could be the potential double whammy from
the EU summit next week heading toward an overall solution for
the debt crisis," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic
strategist at Miller Tabak and Co in New York. "If pressure
resumes on the euro currency, that would be very bullish for
the dollar and very bearish for commodity-sensitive stocks."
On Friday, large blocks of downside December puts traded in
the SPDR Retail Trust (XRT.P), Industrial Select Sector SPDR
fund (XLI.P), the Materials Select Sector SPDR fund (XLB.P),
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Fund (XOP.P) and
the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining Fund (XME.P), data from options
analytics firm Trade Alert showed.
The puts appeared to be bought as investors brace for
possible downside over the next two weeks. The strike prices of
the XLI, XME and XOP puts were 15 to 20 percent above the share
values of the funds at the time of the trades, meaning they
just have a 5 percent probability of being in-the-money at Dec.
16 expiration, said optionMonster analyst Chris McKhann.
"Most traders don't use these type of near-term,
out-of-the-money puts to hedge, so it makes me think that these
are 'cheap shots' on a pretty big drop in at least these
sectors," McKhann said in a report on the website.
Option investors like ETFs because they offer an efficient
way to play market trends and they can utilize options as part
of their strategies to protect bullish stock positions.
Traders who worry about a drop in stock prices can protect
themselves by buying equity puts, which give the right to sell
shares at a fixed price any time until expiration.
The activity on Thursday consisted of large blocks of
downside March puts traded in the SPDRS ETFs, notably the XLI,
XOP, XME and XLB, and were apparently bought by one investor.
A flurry of put activity popped up in the Select Sector
Financial SPDR fund (XLF.P) as well, where the March $12 and
$11 strikes were active, dominated by spread trading.
The common pattern in those ETFs seemed to be bearish
buying of slightly higher strike puts versus the selling of
lower strike puts in the March expiration in what seemed to be
an adjustment of hedges as U.S. stocks rose.
"One strategist across multiple sector ETFS appears to have
bought March out-of-the-money puts to hedge potential exposure
in the first quarter of 2012," said Joe Cusick, senior market
analyst at brokerage optionsXpress in Chicago.
The put buying seem to reflect skepticism that the recent
rally in U.S. stocks will end and that most sectors will be
lower in March compared to where they are trading now, said
WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.
"Wall Street has enjoyed one of their best weeks in years.
Many investors are willing to weather a small down move from
here but do not want to be left holding the bag in case of a
significant pullback in stocks," said TD Ameritrade chief
derivatives strategist J.J. Kinahan.
(Reporting by Doris Frankel in Chicago)