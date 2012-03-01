* Securities lending main regulatory gap
* Physical and synthetic ETFs need level playing field
* Need for greater disclosure and transparency
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, March 1 Regulation of
exchange-traded funds (ETFS) needs to refocus on physical
providers and their practice of lending securities, one of
Europe's largest synthetic ETF players said on Thursday,
reigniting debate about scrutiny of the $1.5 trillion industry.
Over the past year the synthetic ETF camp, which seeks to
replicate the returns of an index tracked by the fund through
the use of derivatives, has been chastised by critics concerned
about collateral and counterparty risks.
New guidelines proposed in January by the European
Securities Markets Authority (ESMA) made no distinction between
the two types of ETFs.
But Alain Dubois, Chairman of Societe Generale-owned
Lyxor Asset Management, said regulators should turn
their attention to rules surrounding lending out securities.
"The main regulatory gap in Europe as regards ETFs is the
lack of securities lending regulation," he told journalists at a
briefing. "Securities lending has been very much ignored by EU
regulation."
ETFs - funds tracking baskets of shares, bonds or
commodities that are traded like stocks - have become
increasingly popular amongst investors seeking cheap access to
indices without having to buy the underlying securities.
So-called physical ETFs take in baskets of the underlying
assets tracked by the index, and can enhance revenues by lending
out securities for a fee, sometimes to hedge funds betting on a
fall in the underlying index through short selling the shares.
In Europe about 40 percent of ETF assets are based on
synthetic products, asset manager BlackRock estimates.
Synthetic providers worried that the new ESMA proposals
might undermine their products by reclassifying them as
"complex", following warnings last year from international
watchdogs that the use of derivatives could expose investors to
collateral and counterparty risk.
In October, Laurence Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world's
largest asset manager which owns ETF provider iShares, called on
U.S. lawmakers to ban synthetic funds from calling themselves
exchange-traded funds, arguing they are too "opaque."
"I have never seen any regulator, anywhere in the world that
has ever proposed that an ETF index be considered as complex,"
said Dubois.
Synthetic ETFs subsequently saw outflows of almost $5
billion in 2011, estimates Blackrock.
In the event, ESMA backed away from any draconian rules
specific to ETFs, recommending that they should be regulated
like all products falling under the Ucits brand.
Ucits -- Undertakings for Collective Investment in
Transferable Securities -- is a European regulatory framework
that allows funds, like ETFS, to be sold in any European Union
country after approval from a single member state.
PHYSICAL VS SYNTHETIC
But physical ETFs have also been criticised for potential
counterparty risks from providers engaging in securities
lending.
Under ESMA's proposals, ETF providers would be required to
disclose if they make use of securities lending, along with
specific criteria and disclosure requirements about the quality
and diversification of collateral posted.
Dubois says that whilst derivatives have been regulated for
a long time under the Ucits framework, securities lending has
never been looked at in the same way.
He argues that there is currently less transparency with
regard to securities lending because providers are not required
to state what fees they earn from any activity and collateral
rules are not as strict as for derivatives.
"What we propose is to extend regulation of collateral for
derivatives to securities lending," he said.
At the moment synthetic ETFs have to restrict their
counterparty exposure to 10 percent, compared with 20 percent
for physical ETFs.
Some ETF providers are making strides to ensure the practice
is more transparent.
Blackrock's iShares reports its securities lending
operations on a daily basis on its website where investors can
also see the underlying collateral holdings for each
Dublin-domiciled fund. It also states that 40 percent of the
revenue earned goes to Blackrock, whilst 60 percent is returned
to investors.
In October, the FSB set up a task force which will examine
the practice of securities lending including possible measures
on margin requirements and haircuts.
(Editing by David Cowell)