By Michael Flaherty and Ramkumar Iyer
Nov 24 Activist investor Sandell Asset
Management Corp said its nominees were not elected to Ethan
Allen Interiors Inc's board, dealing a blow to the hedge
fund's intense, four-month effort to drive changes at the
storied home furniture company.
Sandell - the eighth-largest investor in Ethan Allen, with a
4.8 percent stake - has been pushing Ethan Allen to consider
selling itself to a private equity firm or monetizing its real
estate holdings.
Tuesday's early results hand a victory to Ethan Allen's long
time CEO, Farooq Kathwari, who has led the company in that role
since 1987. Kathwari and his management team endured a bruising
campaign, where Sandell took aim at what it said was the
company's entrenched board of directors, poor corporate
governance and lackluster stock performance.
Ethan Allen said on Tuesday that investors' decision to vote
for all of its director nominees underscored the "confidence our
stockholders have in our transformation strategy and vision for
growth..."
Company management teams have increasingly decided to
quickly settle with activists rather than throw up their defense
mechanisms. The trend has been particularly
prevalent from companies withstanding advances from large
activist funds.
But Ethan Allen decided to hold firm against Sandell, a
successful and experienced activist fund though not a so called
"large cap" firm, holding around $1 billion under management.
After formally launching its campaign in August, Sandell
nominated six candidates to be elected at Ethan Allen's Nov. 24
annual meeting.
"We are disappointed that the preliminary results indicate
that our nominees were not ultimately elected to the" board,
Sandell said in a statement. "However, we are encouraged that
our involvement has been able to heighten investor awareness
regarding a number of troubling governance issues."
The activist investor said that its Ethan Allen campaign led
to several changes at the furniture company, including the
replacement of two board directors, and the elimination of a
certain corporate governance provision seen as unfriendly to
shareholders.
"Going forward, Sandell intends to maintain an intense level
of scrutiny on Ethan Allen's operating results," the firm said.
Last year, Sandell won four seats on the board of restaurant
operator Bob Evans Farms Inc.
