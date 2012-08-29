SERTAOZINHO, Brazil Aug 29 Exports of Brazilian
ethanol to the U.S. market are likely to grow, while still
allowing Brazil to increase its blend of the biofuel in gasoline
in early 2013, local sugar and ethanol analyst Datagro said.
Brazilian exports of ethanol surged in July to 410 million
liters, most of it going to the United States, according to
Brazil's Trade Ministry. In previous months, exports were
between 140 million and 64 million liters a month.
"This particular increase in July is a seasonal phenomenon,"
Datagro President Plinio Nastari said on the sidelines of a
seminar that opened the Fenasucro sugar and ethanol industry
fair in Sertaozinho, in the center of the world's biggest cane
belt.
Brazil has been trying to reverse falling yields from its
cane crop. The lower yields have limited the output of ethanol
fuel. This has left the fuels market short and driven up prices.
Drivers of flex-fuel cars are opting for gasoline, which is
a better buy than ethanol. As a consequence, the state oil
company Petrobras has been turning to the
international gasoline markets to make up for its own refining
deficit in the petroleum derivative.
Petrobras is importing 100,000 liters of gasoline a day. And
unless fundamentals for ethanol production improve, analysts
estimate this will grow to 300,000 liters a day by 2020. The
lack of infrastructure for that level of imports could cause
shortages on the local market.
Brazil's center-south cane belt, which accounts for 90
percent of national sugar and ethanol output, is just past the
half-way point of crushing a 510 million tonne crop, according
to market forecasts.
Nastari said Datagro is revising its estimate of the crop,
which stands at 499 million tonnes. The rains in May and June
will potentially help the 2013 cane crop output, but a very dry
August will keep the estimate from rising much this season, he
said.
"Brazil will export more ethanol to the United States due to
the drought there, but there will still be room to raise the
ethanol blend (here) in April 2013," Nastari said.
Brazil reduced its ethanol blend in gasoline to 20 percent
from 25 percent last October after drought and falling yields
reduced the supply of ethanol. Currently, ethanol prices are
lower in Brazil than in the United States, and mills are losing
money from their ethanol operations.
Raising the blend back to the maximum of 25 percent in
gasoline would relieve Petrobras of roughly 40 percent of its
gasoline import needs and might improve mills' earnings from
ethanol production.
Analysts estimate Petrobras is losing about 40 centavos
($0.20) per liter of gasoline that it imports, due to the
government-controlled domestic price of gasoline being lower
than the international price.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by John Wallace)