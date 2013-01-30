* Cost is biggest obstacle facing second-generation ethanol
* Firms will team up to produce ethanol, sell own technology
By Fabiola Gomes
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Brazil's ETH Bioenergia and
Denmark's Inbicon will partner to find cheaper ways to produce
second-generation or cellulosic biofuels, an ETH director told
Reuters on Wednesday, tackling one of the technology's biggest
drawbacks.
Brazil's vast ethanol sector, which produces fuel for the
country's millions of flex-fuel cars, currently uses the
first-generation process of fermenting sugary sap from sugarcane
stalks to yield the biofuel.
The second-generation method recovers sugars bound up inside
the tough, cellulosic plant matter. However, the cost and
instability of the process have so far prevented it from moving
beyond the laboratory.
"The technology to produce second-generation ethanol has
been known for many years. Producing it in a competitive and
economically viable way is our big challenge now," said Carlos
Eduardo Calmanovici, ETH innovation and technology director.
The partnership with Inbicon also foresees the two companies
joining forces for the actual production of second-generation
ethanol, not just the discovery of lower-cost, second-generation
technology which they hope to market in Brazil first.
ETH Bioenergia has pursued research into second-generation
ethanol in partnership with other companies for the last two
years. Investment in ventures should reach 200 million reais
($100 million) by 2016.
The first ETH-Inbicon plant is expected to begin operations
in 2015. Technology sales will initially focus on Brazil, with
its well-established market for ethanol.
The executive said he expected cellulosic ethanol to trade
at a premium over first-generation ethanol because production of
the former emits less carbon dioxide.
Brazil's sugar and ethanol sector expects to ramp up
production of ethanol this year at the expense of sugar, whose
prices have been sliding.
An increase in gasoline prices from Wednesday will also make
ethanol more competitive versus the fossil fuel.
Drivers of Brazil's flex-fuel cars, which can run on pure
ethanol, gasoline or any mix of both, tend to switch between the
two whenever price fluctuations make one or the other cheaper.
Recently, Brazil's state development bank BNDES announced it
would provide financing for a second-generation ethanol project
run by bioenergy firm GraalBio and a renewable oil project by
Solazyme and Bunge.