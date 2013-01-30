* Cost is biggest obstacle facing second-generation ethanol

* Firms will team up to produce ethanol, sell own technology

By Fabiola Gomes

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Brazil's ETH Bioenergia and Denmark's Inbicon will partner to find cheaper ways to produce second-generation or cellulosic biofuels, an ETH director told Reuters on Wednesday, tackling one of the technology's biggest drawbacks.

Brazil's vast ethanol sector, which produces fuel for the country's millions of flex-fuel cars, currently uses the first-generation process of fermenting sugary sap from sugarcane stalks to yield the biofuel.

The second-generation method recovers sugars bound up inside the tough, cellulosic plant matter. However, the cost and instability of the process have so far prevented it from moving beyond the laboratory.

"The technology to produce second-generation ethanol has been known for many years. Producing it in a competitive and economically viable way is our big challenge now," said Carlos Eduardo Calmanovici, ETH innovation and technology director.

The partnership with Inbicon also foresees the two companies joining forces for the actual production of second-generation ethanol, not just the discovery of lower-cost, second-generation technology which they hope to market in Brazil first.

ETH Bioenergia has pursued research into second-generation ethanol in partnership with other companies for the last two years. Investment in ventures should reach 200 million reais ($100 million) by 2016.

The first ETH-Inbicon plant is expected to begin operations in 2015. Technology sales will initially focus on Brazil, with its well-established market for ethanol.

The executive said he expected cellulosic ethanol to trade at a premium over first-generation ethanol because production of the former emits less carbon dioxide.

Brazil's sugar and ethanol sector expects to ramp up production of ethanol this year at the expense of sugar, whose prices have been sliding.

An increase in gasoline prices from Wednesday will also make ethanol more competitive versus the fossil fuel. Drivers of Brazil's flex-fuel cars, which can run on pure ethanol, gasoline or any mix of both, tend to switch between the two whenever price fluctuations make one or the other cheaper.

Recently, Brazil's state development bank BNDES announced it would provide financing for a second-generation ethanol project run by bioenergy firm GraalBio and a renewable oil project by Solazyme and Bunge.