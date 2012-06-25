* Petrobras says investment opportunities are limited in
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 Sparse opportunities in
Brazil's ethanol sector have limited the number of new biofuel
projects in the five-year investment plan of the state-led oil
company Petrobras, Chief Executive Maria das Gracas
Foster said on Monday.
Petrobras hopes to become the world's largest exporter of
ethanol over the next decade and one of Brazil's largest
producers by forming minority partnerships with milling groups
here.
Investments in Brazil's ethanol industry have dried up over
the past few years after a boom that peaked in 2007-2008 which
brought tens of billions of dollars in investments into the
industry.
The credit crunch that followed the 2008 financial crisis
sent many heavily leveraged local milling groups into the arms
of larger, well capitalized rivals. The consolidation of the
industry has consumed much of the capital available to mills and
left new ethanol projects collecting dust on drawing boards.
The rising costs of ethanol production and a government
policy of containing gasoline prices from rising at the pump
since at least 2006 have also held back new investments.
The government, which is the controlling shareholder in
Petrobras, said it would allow the company to raise gasoline
prices at the refinery by 7.83 percent starting on Monday to
help offset massive losses in its distribution business.
But the government also cut a so-called CIDE tax on the fuel
that will keep the price of gasoline from rising at the pump.
Without a rise in the price of gasoline at the pump, ethanol
producers are likely to continue to struggle in Brazil.
