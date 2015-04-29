NEW YORK, April 29 Green Plains Inc sees U.S. ethanol retaining its export advantage versus Brazil in 2015 and into the beginning of 2016, even as exports from the United States have slowed this quarter, the company's chief said on a conference call on Wednesday.

The company exported about 20.5 percent of its first quarter ethanol production and has seen strong inquiry for the first quarter of 2016, said Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company reported a loss in the first quarter of 2015 due to weak margins and high stocks. (Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by W Simon)