WASHINGTON, July 11 The United States government has no plans to change the requirement that gasoline retailers must use corn-based ethanol to make motor fuels, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.

"At this point, we have no plans to adjust the Renewable Fuels Standard," Vilsack told a telephone news conference.

The RFS sets a target to use 13.2 billion gallons of biofuels this year. (Reporting By Russ Blinch; editing by Carol Bishopric)