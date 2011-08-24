* U.S. ethanol production climbs 5,000 bpd to 904,000 bpd

* U.S. weekly ethanol stocks also rise

* Corn prices hit contract high

By Carey Gillam

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug 24 U.S. ethanol production bounced back in the last week with good demand helping offset high prices for key ingredient corn.

The Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that U.S. ethanol production totaled 904,000 barrels per day, up 5,000 barrels per day from the previous week.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic of weekly ethanol production: r.reuters.com/kyj43s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

"Production is up because demand remains strong and margins are as well," said analyst Tom Waterman. "Ethanol prices continue to accelerate when corn moves up."

Ethanol stocks rose to 18.24 million barrels, up 661,000 barrels over the last week, the EIA said in its weekly report.

Export demand was a supportive factor for the U.S. ethanol market, with ethanol imports to Brazil, mainly from the United States, expected to to top 1.4 billion liters by the end of the season. [ID:nN1E77M15F]

Chicago Board of Trade corn futures have been rising on strong demand and tight supplies. On Wednesday benchmark CBOT December corn futures rose to a contract high of $7.48 per bushel. [ID:nN1E77N0OV]

Ethanol futures on the Chicago Board of Trade ZEc1 were lower on Wednesday, with the spot month down 0.004 cents to $2.899 per gallon. (Reporting by Carey Gillam;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)