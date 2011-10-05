* U.S. ethanol production climbs 2.6 pct to 863,000

* U.S. ethanol stocks fall 16,000 bbls to 17.34 mln bbls

By Carey Gillam

Oct 5 U.S. ethanol production rebounded 2.6 percent last week though output remained sluggish, and stocks fell due to strong demand, the government said on Wednesday.

The Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. ethanol production totaled 863,000 barrels per day in the seven days to Sept. 30, up 22,000 barrels per day from the previous week but still the second-lowest level since early May.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic of weekly ethanol production:

link.reuters.com/wud34s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Stocks fell 16,000 to 17.34 million barrels over the last week, the EIA said in its weekly report.

Ethanol futures on the Chicago Board of Trade ZEc1 were slightly higher on Wednesday, with the spot month up 0.062 to $2.520 per gallon. (Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by David Gregorio)