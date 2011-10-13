* U.S. ethanol production drops 3,000 bpd to 860,000 bpd

* U.S. ethanol stocks fall 467,000 bbls to 16.88 mln bbls

Oct 13 U.S. ethanol production dropped slightly last week while good export demand depleted stocks by nearly 3 percent, the government said on Thursday.

The Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. ethanol production totaled 860,000 barrels per day in the seven days to Oct. 7, down 3,000 bpd from the previous week.

A slowed corn harvest and autumn maintenance of U.S. plants contributed to the output drop, analysts said.

Export demand remained strong, helping deplete inventories. Stocks fell 467,000 barrels to 16.88 million barrels over the last week, the EIA said in its weekly report.

Ethanol futures on the Chicago Board of Trade ZEc1 declined on Thursday, with the spot month off about 1 percent at $2.601 per gallon. (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Dale Hudson)