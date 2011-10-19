PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 9
By Carey Gillam
Oct 19 U.S. ethanol production rose more than 5 percent last week in a bounce back from slowed output tied in part to fall maintenance at Midwestern plants.
The Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that U.S. ethanol production totaled 908,000 barrels per day in the seven days to Oct. 14, up 48,000 barrels per day from the previous week.
That is the highest output level since the week ending Aug. 5, when production also totaled 908,000 barrels per day. Production has not been higher since early June.
Output has been in a slump due to still-tight corn supplies and mostly routine fall maintenance at production facilities.
Stocks rose 178,000 barrels to 17.05 million barrels over the last week, the EIA said.
Ethanol futures on the Chicago Board of Trade ZEX1 were slightly lower on Thursday, with the spot month off 2 cents to $2.70 per gallon. (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; editing by Jim Marshall)
