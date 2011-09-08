* U.S. ethanol production up 8,000 bpd to 896,000 bpd
By Carey Gillam
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept 8 U.S. ethanol
production rose slightly in the last week but stocks decreased
as export demand for the corn-based alternative fuel
increased.
The Energy Information Administration said on Thursday that
U.S. ethanol production totaled 896,000 barrels per day in the
seven days to Sept. 2, up 8,000 barrels per day from the
previous week.
Graphic of weekly ethanol production:
r.reuters.com/zyn63s
Ethanol stocks fell 811,000 barrels to 17.08 million
barrels over the last week, the EIA said in its weekly report.
Export demand for U.S. ethanol was strong and set a monthly
record in July, according to the data issued Thursday.
Sales of fuel ethanol totaled 127.4 million gallons in
July, topping the previous record set in April of 120.1 million
gallons. For the year through July ethanol exports totaled
588.5 million gallons, putting the country on pace to export
about 900 million gallons this year, said the Renewable Fuels
Association.
Production could be slowing soon as plants begin fall
maintenance work ahead of harvesting of the new U.S. corn crop,
said Linn Group analyst Jerrod Kitt.
So far, margins remain stable, Kitt said, around 12-15
cents a gallon on average.
Ethanol futures on the Chicago Board of Trade ZEc1 were
also lower on Thursday, with the spot month down 0.029 cent to
$2.780 per gallon.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)