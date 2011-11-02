* U.S. ethanol production climbs slightly to 916,000 bpd

* Highest output in over nine months

* U.S. ethanol stocks drop 91,000 bbls to 17.2 mln bbls

Nov 2 (Reuters) U.S. ethanol production rose to the highest level in more than nine months over the last week as strong margins and good blender demand fueled output.

The Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that U.S. ethanol production totaled 916,000 barrels per day in the seven days to Oct. 28, up 7,000 barrels per day from the previous week, and the highest output since the week ending January 21.

Good blender demand was noted ahead of the expiration of a blender's tax credit of 45 cents a gallon. The credit expires December 31 of this year.

Graphic of weekly ethanol production: link.reuters.com/buq54s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Ethanol stocks fell 91,000 barrels to 17.2 million barrels over the last week, the EIA said.

European Union bioethanol producers have asked regulators to investigate whether U.S. exporters are receiving illegal subsidies, a move that could trigger tariffs to be imposed next year on hundreds of millions of litres of bioethanol from the United States. [ID:nL5E7M23TJ] (Reporting by Carey Gillam;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid))