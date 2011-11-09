* U.S. ethanol production dips 5,000 bpd to 911,000 bpd
* U.S. ethanol stocks drop 4.5 pct to 16.4 mln bbls
Nov 9 U.S. ethanol production fell and stocks
were off 4.5 percent, as output slowed following a rise to the
highest level in more than nine months the previous week.
The Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday
that U.S. ethanol production totaled 911,000 barrels per day in
the seven days to Nov. 4, down 5,000 barrels per day from the
previous week, which had been the highest output since the week
ending January 21.
Good blender demand continued ahead of the expiration of a
blender's tax credit of 45 cents a gallon. The credit expires
December 31 of this year.
Ethanol stocks fell to 16.4 million barrels from 17.2
million barrels over the last week, the EIA said.
