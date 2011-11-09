* U.S. ethanol production dips 5,000 bpd to 911,000 bpd

* U.S. ethanol stocks drop 4.5 pct to 16.4 mln bbls

Nov 9 U.S. ethanol production fell and stocks were off 4.5 percent, as output slowed following a rise to the highest level in more than nine months the previous week.

The Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that U.S. ethanol production totaled 911,000 barrels per day in the seven days to Nov. 4, down 5,000 barrels per day from the previous week, which had been the highest output since the week ending January 21.

Good blender demand continued ahead of the expiration of a blender's tax credit of 45 cents a gallon. The credit expires December 31 of this year.

Ethanol stocks fell to 16.4 million barrels from 17.2 million barrels over the last week, the EIA said. (Reporting by Carey Gillam;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)