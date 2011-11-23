* U.S. ethanol production rose 1,000 bpd to 917,000 bpd
* U.S. ethanol stocks rise 2 pct to 17.5 mln bbls
Nov 23 U.S. ethanol production rose slightly and stocks
climbed 2 percent in the last week, the Energy Information Administration
reported Wednesday.
U.S. ethanol production totaled 917,000 barrels per day in the seven
days to Nov. 18, up 1,000 bpd from the previous week.
Ethanol stocks rose to 17.5 million barrels from 17.1 million barrels
over the last week, the EIA said.
While profit margins remain healthy for producers, tight blending
margins were a factor discouraging domestic consumption, according to Linn
Group analyst Jerrod Kitt.
