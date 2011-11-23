* U.S. ethanol production rose 1,000 bpd to 917,000 bpd

* U.S. ethanol stocks rise 2 pct to 17.5 mln bbls

Nov 23 U.S. ethanol production rose slightly and stocks climbed 2 percent in the last week, the Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday.

U.S. ethanol production totaled 917,000 barrels per day in the seven days to Nov. 18, up 1,000 bpd from the previous week. (Graphic weekly production: link.reuters.com/buq54s)

Ethanol stocks rose to 17.5 million barrels from 17.1 million barrels over the last week, the EIA said.

While profit margins remain healthy for producers, tight blending margins were a factor discouraging domestic consumption, according to Linn Group analyst Jerrod Kitt. (Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by John Picinich)