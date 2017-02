WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Private U.S. ethanol maker POET said on Friday the Department of Energy has finalized approval for $105 million in loan aid to build a cellulosic ethanol plant.

The Obama administration has been under fire from Republicans who say it rushed approval for loan aid for the start-up solar company Solyndra, which went bankrupt. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Marguerita Choy)