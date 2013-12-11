CHICAGO Dec 11 U.S. ethanol markers are seeing
their best profit margins in more than five years on strong
demand for the biofuel and cheap corn despite a looming
reduction to the federal biofuels program, analysts and traders
said on Wednesday.
The price of corn, the main feedstock used to produced
ethanol in the United States, is hovering near a three-year low
while ethanol prices have been buoyed by demand to meet
the mandate requiring nearly every gallon of gasoline sold in
the country to be mixed with the grain-based fuel additive.
Near-record export demand for the dried distillers' grains,
or DDGs, produced at ethanol plants also lifted margins to as
much as $1 per gallon of fuel produced - the highest levels
since before the Renewable Fuel Standard was instituted in 2007.
"The current level of profitability meets or exceeds the
highs from 2011," said Jerrod Kitt, a biofuels analyst at
brokerage Linn Group in Chicago. "We've been scraping tank
bottoms for months in ethanol - (inventories) have been well
below average since June - and demand just keeps humming along."
Profit margins vary widely at the more than 200 ethanol
plants in the country but in Midwest, where most plants are
concentrated, the corn "crush" ranges from 70 cents to more than
$1 per gallon of ethanol produced.
The profits top returns seen in early 2011, before Congress
voted to end longstanding subsidies for the biofuels industry
and the margins come as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
takes comments on its proposal to reduce the federal biofuels
mandate for the first time.
"Selling the ethanol covers the cost of the corn and the
distillers' grains is the gravy," said a corn buyer at an
ethanol plant in Wisconsin.
DDGs are a protein-rich dairy cow, hog and poultry feed that
has seen huge exports this year, led by record sales to top
buyer China, according to U.S. Agriculture Department data.
Many U.S. ethanol plants also installed corn oil extractors
in recent years, an investment that pays for itself in six to
eight months, said Wally Tyner, an energy economist at Purdue
University.
Strong demand from fuel blenders that are mandated by the
RFS program to use ethanol resulted in stocks of the biofuel
dwindling to 14.96 million barrels at the end of October - the
smallest in more than three years.
Ethanol production has surged since, hitting 944,000 barrels
per day last week, the highest since January 2012, the Energy
Information Administration said on Wednesday.
The lofty production figure was a sell signal for some
traders, which weighed on ethanol futures at the Chicago Board
of Trade. The government could also approve early next
year its plan to reduce the ethanol mandate, a proposal opposed
by biofuel makers such as The Andersons Inc and Green
Plains Renewable Energy.
"Without the mandate, there's no demand to grow," Tyner
said. "The future is cloudy."