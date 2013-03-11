March 11 Ethanol maker POET Biorefining has
entered into an agreement with a sorghum seed engineering
company to use the grain in ethanol production at a facility in
South Dakota, the seed breeder Chromatic Inc said on Monday.
Chromatic said in a statement that POET will use sorghum
grown on as much as 4,400 acres in South Dakota to produce
ethanol at the plant in Chancellor, near the ethanol maker's
headquarters in Sioux Falls.
Most U.S. ethanol is produced with corn but supplies are
forecast to shrink to a 17-year low by the end of the summer
after the worst drought a half a century reduced the crop last
year. Ethanol makers are now turning to more drought-tolerant
crops such as sorghum and wheat to supplement the fuel they
make.
The Chancellor facility is the largest of privately-held
POET's 27 ethanol plants, with an annual capacity of 110 million
gallons. POET is second biggest producer of ethanol in the
United States behind Archer Daniels Midland Co.
A POET spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
South Dakota is the No. 5 growing U.S. state of sorghum and
No. 6 grower of corn, according to the U.S. Agriculture
Department.