March 11 Ethanol maker POET Biorefining has entered into an agreement with a sorghum seed engineering company to use the grain in ethanol production at a facility in South Dakota, the seed breeder Chromatic Inc said on Monday.

Chromatic said in a statement that POET will use sorghum grown on as much as 4,400 acres in South Dakota to produce ethanol at the plant in Chancellor, near the ethanol maker's headquarters in Sioux Falls.

Most U.S. ethanol is produced with corn but supplies are forecast to shrink to a 17-year low by the end of the summer after the worst drought a half a century reduced the crop last year. Ethanol makers are now turning to more drought-tolerant crops such as sorghum and wheat to supplement the fuel they make.

The Chancellor facility is the largest of privately-held POET's 27 ethanol plants, with an annual capacity of 110 million gallons. POET is second biggest producer of ethanol in the United States behind Archer Daniels Midland Co.

A POET spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

South Dakota is the No. 5 growing U.S. state of sorghum and No. 6 grower of corn, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.