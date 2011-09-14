* U.S. ethanol production slips but four-week avg higher
* U.S. weekly ethanol stocks up slightly
By Carey Gillam
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept 14 U.S. ethanol
production slipped 1.8 percent last week though output levels
remained well above last year's average.
The Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday
that U.S. ethanol production totaled 879,000 barrels per day in
the seven days to Sept. 9, down 17,000 barrels per day from the
previous week.
Graphic of weekly ethanol production:
r.reuters.com/cym73s
Graphic of weekly ethanol production:
r.reuters.com/cym73s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Based on a four-week rolling average, production volume
came in at 892,000 barrels a day, up nearly 4 percent over the
same time a year earlier. Weekly production also showed a rise
from 872,000 barrels per day a year ago.
Ethanol stocks totaled 17.16 million barrels, up from 17.1
million barrels the previous week, the EIA said in its weekly
report. A year ago, stocks totaled 17.9 million barrels.
Ethanol production has remained strong in the United States
despite high corn prices because profit margins have remained
healthy for most plants. Good domestic and export demand helped
fuel output, experts said.
"Plants are making some money. People are feeling pretty
good about things," said Chuck Woodside, general manager of
farmer-owned KAAPA Ethanol in Nebraska and chairman of the
Renewable Fuels Association.
"I anticipate we're not going to see a huge reduction in
demand," he said.
U.S. exports of ethanol, mainly to Canada and Brazil, hit a
record 127.4 million gallons in July and are on pace to reach
900 million gallons by the end of the year.
The United States will likely surpass Brazil as the world's
largest ethanol exporter for the rest of 2011, the EIA said.
"Export demand is still and should remain pretty strong,"
said industry analyst Tom Waterman, who publishes The Ethanol
Monitor newsletter.
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures have been rising on
strong demand and tight supplies ahead of harvesting of the new
U.S. crop. On Wednesday, the benchmark CBOT December corn
futures contract CZ1 was up 2-1/2 cents at $7.25-1/2.
Ethanol futures on the Chicago Board of Trade ZEc1 also
gained, with the spot month up 0.002 cent at $2.737 per
gallon.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)