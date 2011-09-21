* U.S. ethanol production slips nearly 1 pct last week

* U.S. weekly ethanol stocks drop, just above 8-month low

By Carey Gillam

Sept 21 U.S. ethanol production fell nearly 1 percent last week as gasoline demand dipped, limiting blender consumption.

The Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that U.S. ethanol production totaled 871,000 barrels per day in the seven days to Sept. 16, down 8,000 barrels per day, or 0.9 percent, from the previous week.

Graphic of weekly ethanol production: r.reuters.com/sap83s

Still, production rose year-on-year. Based on a four-week rolling average, output came in at 884,000 barrels a day, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier. Weekly production gained 2.5 percent over the comparable period a year ago.

Average gasoline demand in the last four weeks was down 1.7 percent from year-ago levels.

Ethanol production tends to be volatile this time of year due to autumn maintenance of ethanol plants in the U.S. Midwest, according to Linn Group analyst Jerrod Kitt.

The slide in output came even as margins improved slightly for many producers, with corn prices declining at a steeper rate than those of ethanol.

Both were higher on Wednesday, however.

The benchmark December corn futures contract CZ1 on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 2 cents to $6.92-1/4, while CBOT ethanol futures ZEc1 gained 0.83 percent.

Ethanol stocks totaled 17.09 million barrels, down from 17.2 million barrels the previous week, the EIA said in its weekly report. A year ago, stocks totaled 17.5 million barrels.

The ethanol inventories are hovering just above an eight-month low of 17.082 million barrels. (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Dale Hudson)