HOUSTON, June 27 Valero Energy Corp idled a 110-million-gallon ethanol plant in Linden, Indiana, due to poor economics caused by high corn prices, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

Linden is the second ethonol plant Valero has idled this summer due to high corn prices, but the company expects to return both to production before the corn harvest, said Valero spokesman Bill Day.

"We'll watch market conditions at all of our plants," Day said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, Editing by Maureen Bavdek)