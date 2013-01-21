By Tom Bergin and Sinead Cruise
LONDON Jan 20 Growing anger at aggressive tax
avoidance by big business has prompted ethical investors to
consider shunning shares in companies that don't pay their fair
share of tax.
As governments struggle to balance massive budget deficits
caused by the financial crisis, reports that big companies like
Apple, Google and Vodafone pay minimal
taxes in some big markets have sparked public protests in Europe
and the United States.
All the companies criticised say they follow the law, and
some argue they owe it to investors to pay as little tax as
legally possible. But politicians on both sides of the Atlantic
have argued such avoidance is immoral and hauled executives into
public hearings to explain their tax affairs.
Tax authorities in France, Germany and Italy have even
launched raids on some high-profile companies' offices.
Many investors with a 'socially responsible' mandate say
they have long taken account of companies' tax practices when
deciding where to invest, but few if any funds have made a point
of screening out companies over tax issues, according to more
than a dozen industry professionals contacted by Reuters.
That may be about to change.
FTSE Group, which compiles the share indexes that fund
managers in the UK, United States and Asia use to build
investment portfolios, said it was looking into excluding
companies with what it called overly aggressive tax reduction
policies from its ethical index group, FTSE4Good.
"Tax is one of the areas which the independent FTSE4Good
Policy Committee are considering, among other criteria
priorities," a spokeswoman said. FTSE did not say when it would
reach its decision.
The FTSE4Good indexes are one of the benchmarks most
commonly used by ethical funds to build their portfolios.
European funds invested in socially responsible investments
totalled 7 trillion euros ($9.30 trillion) at the end of 2011,
according to European Sustainable Investment Forum, an ethical
investment industry association.
Eleven percent of the $33.3 trillion in assets under
professional management in the United States is invested in
funds that screen for environmental and ethical factors,
according to a 2012 report from the U.S. Forum for Sustainable
and Responsible Investment.
HOW TO SPOT OFFENDERS
Jacky Prudhomme and Helena Vines-Fiesta, co-heads of
Environmental, Social & Governance research at BNP Paribas
Investment Partners, said they were working on a system for
screening out companies with inappropriate tax practices. The
Paris-based asset manager had 513 billion euros in assets under
management as of March 2012.
"We are not at this stage in a position to assess tax
strategies in a systematic manner due to lack of underlying
data. However, we are starting to examine how we can do this in
some sectors," Prudhomme said, but did not say which sectors.
Charity ActionAid, which has campaigned against
multinationals shifting profits beyond the reach of tax
authorities in developing countries, said it had been working
over the past nine months with fund managers who wanted advice
on how to encourage companies to pay their fair share of tax.
Tax policy adviser Michael Lewis said the charity planned to
publish a guide for investors next month outlining how they
could pressure companies on tax. This could, in time, help funds
develop a framework.
"It could be quite challenging" to come up with criteria,
explain them and apply them consistently, said Ryan Smith, head
of corporate governance at Kames Capital, which manages the
Kames Ethical Equity and Kames Ethical Cautious Managed funds.
Lewis said ActionAid had been approached by mainstream funds
saying aggressive tax planning may point to risky practices
elsewhere. Some investors also consider how far increases in net
profit are due to operational improvements, which can be
maintained, or to tax management. A robust tax audit could
rapidly reverse that kind of profit.
"We always make sure we know what taxes the firms we invest
in are paying. If they are paying a low tax rate, chances are
it's unsustainable," said Charles Heenan, investment director at
British fund management firm Kennox.
In New York, where fund manager Domini Social Investments
said it was looking for ways to rank companies on the basis of
their tax policies, General Counsel Adam M. Kanzer said there
were difficulties.
For one, it could be hard to find stocks to invest in.
"Unfortunately, tax avoidance practices are so widespread it
is virtually impossible to exclude companies based on this
issue," he said.