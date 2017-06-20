(Adds orders from Boeing, Bombardier)
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, June 20 Ethiopian Airlines has
placed an order for 10 Airbus A350-900 passenger jets,
it said on Tuesday, in addition to at least another 10 it
already has on order.
Separately, Boeing and Bombardier said the
airline had also ordered aircraft from them.
The A350-900s will be deployed on Ethiopian's long haul
routes connecting Addis Ababa with destinations in Africa,
Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Chief Executive Tewolde
GebreMariam said in a statement.
The state-owned carrier is ranked the largest in Africa by
revenue and profit by the International Air Transport
Association (IATA), the global industry body.
Boeing said Ethiopian had signed a commitment to buy two 777
freighters in an order valued at $651.4 million at list
prices.
It added the airline had also ordered another 10 737 MAX 8
planes, exercising options from a 2014 order, bringing
Ethiopian's total orders for 737 MAX 8s to 30.
Bombardier, meanwhile, said Ethiopian had signed a purchase
agreement for an additional five of its Q400 turboprop
aircraft.
In February, Tewolde told Reuters that Ethiopian's revenue
rose 10.3 percent to 54.5 billion birr ($2.43 billion) in the
2015/16 fiscal year, while passenger numbers climbed 18 percent
to 7.6 million. Net profit was up 70 percent at 6 billion birr.
Ethiopian wants to increase revenue to $10 billion by 2025
and expand its fleet to 140 aircraft from less than 90 now, with
sights set on Asia.
