By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 17 Gunmen have killed
five foreign tourists in Ethiopia's remote northern Afar region,
after crossing into the Horn of Africa country from neighbouring
Eritrea which trained and armed the attackers, an Ethiopian
official said on Tuesday.
A Western diplomat told Reuters German nationals were among
those killed in the shooting which happened late on Monday. He
did not confirm the total number of dead.
Afar is known to be a haunt of Ethiopian rebels who
regularly cross over the border with Eritrea, Ethiopia's bitter
foe, Addis Ababa says. Eritrean rebels and bandits are also in
the area at times.
"The group of foreign tourists was attacked by gunmen late
on Monday, by members of a group that was trained and armed by
the Eritrean government. It's the usual terrorist activity by
the regime," Bereket Simon, Ethiopia's government spokesman,
told Reuters.
There was no immediate comment from the Eritrean
authorities. The Red Sea state often says Ethiopia "fabricates"
lies to tarnish its image.
Ethiopian state television said two other tourists had been
seriously wounded in the attack, while another tourist had
escaped unharmed.
An Ethiopian Foreign Ministry official, who declined to be
named, said the government believed there were nationals from "a
number of countries, mostly from Europe".
Addis Ababa routinely accuses Asmara of supporting a number
of Ethiopian separatist groups, and blamed an Afar rebel
movement for the kidnapping of five Europeans in the region in
2007.
A German Foreign Ministry spokesman said Berlin was working
with the German embassy in Addis Ababa to clarify exactly what
had happened.
The only foreigners who normally brave the inhospitable Afar
are researchers, a few aid workers and adventure tourists
visiting geographical wonders such as the Danakil Depression,
one of the hottest places on earth with its ancient salt mines
and volcanoes.
A German media report said the group of tourists had been
close to the Erta Ale volcano, one of Ethiopia's most active.
Germany's Foreign Ministry carries a travel warning on its
website alerting German nationals to banditry and other dangers
in the area around the volcano.
The Europeans abducted in 2007 in the barren, searingly hot
corner of Ethiopia where rock-strewn hills rise above vast
deserts below sea-level were later released.
Ethiopia and Eritrea fought a 1998-2000 border war that
killed some 70,000 people, and the dispute still festers.
