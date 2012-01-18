ADDIS ABABA Jan 18 Four people, including two foreign tourists were kidnapped by gunmen who killed five foreigners in Ethiopia's Afar region, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The attack occurred at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, in which Eritrean-trained groups also kidnapped four. Two of them are foreigners, one is a driver and the other a policeman," Bereket Simon told Reuters.

Eritrea has rejected the accusation that it trained and armed the gunmen responsible for the attack. Those killed in the attack include German nationals. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Louise Ireland)