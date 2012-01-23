* Tourists attacked in early Tuesday raid, five killed
* Group says could release them through negotiation
* Denies killing Western tourists
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 23 An Ethiopian rebel
group said at the weeked it had kidnapped two German tourists
and two Ethiopians, adding that they were safe, in good health
and could be released unharmed.
The four were part of a group of 27 tourists attacked on
Tuesday in the remote region of Afar in Ethiopia. Two Germans,
two Hungarians and an Austrian were killed in the ambush.
"We can ... confirm that those German nationals who were
taken together with the Ethiopian soldiers are safe and in good
health," the rebel Afar Revolutionary Democratic Unity Front
(ARDUF) said in a statement dated Jan. 21.
"We can ensure that their peaceful release will be granted
through peaceful negotiation ... through the Afar elders in the
region."
The group did not disclose where it was holding the four and
gave no indication of a ransom or any other conditions for the
hostages' release.
ARDUF says it is fighting for the unification of areas
occupied by the Afars, whose sun-blasted homeland straddles
Ethiopia, Eritrea and Djibouti. The rebel movement was
previously blamed for the kidnapping of five Westerners in 2007.
Addis Ababa has accused neighbouring Eritrea of staging
Tuesday's attack, and said it believed the four were being held
there. Asmara has dismissed the charge.
An Ethiopian government official said the attack was carried
out by an armed group of between 30 and 40 men.
ARDUF also denied an Eritrean role in the attack and said
Ethiopian troops had killed the tourists during a battle.
"Our forces killed 16 Ethiopian soldiers and wounded a dozen
of them ... when the Ethiopian forces opened fire on our
patrolling unit," it said.
Government officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Ethiopia and Eritrea fought a 1998-2000 border war that
killed 70,000 people, and the dispute still festers.
Foreigners who venture out into the area usually include
researchers, aid workers and about 500 adventure tourists each
year, many of whom visit a desert basin called the Danakil
Depression, home to ancient salt mines and volcanoes.
Afar is an arid stretch in Ethiopia's northeast that is home
to some of the world's harshest landscape with high temperatures
regularly exceeding 50 degrees Celsius in the summer.
In 2007, gunmen there seized five Europeans and eight
Ethiopians. The Europeans were handed to the Eritrean
authorities less than two weeks later and Britain said Asmara
had helped to secure their release.
The eight locals were freed nearly two months later.
