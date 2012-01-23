* Tourists attacked in early Tuesday raid, five killed
* Group says could release them through negotiation
* Denies killing Western tourists
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA/BUDAPEST, Jan 23 An Ethiopian
rebel group fighting for an independent homeland has said it was
responsible for kidnapping two German tourists and two
Ethiopians last week but blamed Ethiopian troops for killing
five others.
The rebel Afar Revolutionary Democratic Unity Front (ARDUF),
fighting a low-key insurgency to create a homeland from
Ethiopia, Eritrea and Djibouti, said its four hostages were safe
and in good health.
It did not say where in Afar it was holding them and gave no
indication what it was demanding in return for their freedom.
"We can ensure that their peaceful release will be granted
through peaceful negotiation ... through the Afar elders in the
region,"ARDUF said in a statement dated Jan. 21 and published on
an opposition party website.
Hungarian survivors of the attack told how they were woken
by gunshots in their campsite in the shadow of the Erta Ale
volcano before being hauled from their tents and beaten with
clubs.
"They made us line up together with two of our colleagues
who slept in the other tent and fired shots at us ... we tried
to escape," university researcher Zoltan Winter told a news
conference in Budapest, according to a video posted on website
Index.hu on Monday.
A Hungarian geologist died instantly while a doctor in the
group suffered serious injuries and died later. Two others
jumped into a ravine and escaped, while Winter hid in a tent.
"What we saw was heaven on earth in the afternoon, but
turned into hell by morning," said Winter's wife, Iren Puskas.
Two Germans and an Austrian were also killed during
Tuesday's attack in the arid corner of northeast Ethiopia, one
of the hottest places on earth, whose salt plains and volcanos
make it a playground for geologists and adventurous tourists.
Addis Ababa, whose 1998-2000 war with Eritrea defines
relations with Asmara, has accused Eritrea of staging Tuesday's
attack. It said the ambush was carried out by 30-40 men and said
it believed the four hostages were being held across the border.
Eritrea dismisses the charge and ARDUF blamed Ethiopian
troops for killing the tourists.
"Our forces killed 16 Ethiopian soldiers and wounded a dozen
of them ... when the Ethiopian forces opened fire on our
patrolling unit," it said.
Ethiopian government officials were not immediately
available for comment on ARDUF's accusation.
The region has seen kidnappings before.
In 2007, gunmen seized five Europeans and eight Ethiopians,
but handed the Europeans to Eritrea less than two weeks later
and the eight locals several months later.
