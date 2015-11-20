ADDIS ABABA Nov 20 Ethiopia is changing a
policy that has required banks to invest the equivalent of 27
percent of their loan portfolio in state bonds in a bid to boost
lending by private banks, the government said on Friday.
The central bank governor, Teklewold Atnafu, said a new
strategy would bolster private banks' lending capacity, without
giving details. Institutions would soon receive proceeds
invested under the 27 percent rule, a statement said.
Bankers have said the rule has put severe restraints on
their ability to lend to the private sector. Ethiopia's
double-digit economic growth has largely been fuelled by
state-led investment, squeezing out private business, economists
say.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Edmund Blair)