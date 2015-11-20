* Ethiopia's growth fuelled by state investment
* Economists say private business has been squeezed
* Banks said investment rule hurt their ability to lend
(Adds details from statement, background)
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Nov 20 Ethiopia is changing a
policy that has required banks to invest the equivalent of 27
percent of their loan portfolio in state bonds in a bid to boost
lending and was raising the bank reserve ratio requirement, the
government said on Friday.
Ethiopia has one of the fastest econmoic growth rates in
Africa, largely driven by state-led investment. Economists have
said the state needs to give more space to private business or
risk squeezing out a sector that is vital to job creation.
The central bank governor, Teklewold Atnafu, said a new
strategy would bolster private banks' lending capacity, without
giving details. Institutions would soon receive proceeds
invested under the 27 percent rule, a statement said.
Bankers have said the rule has put severe restraints on
their ability to lend to the private sector.
Teklewold said changing the rule was not expected to raise
inflation, which stood at 11.8 percent in the year to October.
Under a new five-year economic plan, the central bank, or
National Bank of Ethiopia, also planned to raise the reserve
requirement ratio by 30 percent a year, from a 375.2 billion
birr ($17.98 billion), the government statement said.
The banking sector is still dominated by a state bank.
Foreigners are barred from investing in private banks.
($1 = 20.8710 birr)
(Writing by Edmund Blair)