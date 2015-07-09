NAIROBI, July 9 Five Ethiopian journalists and
bloggers who were at the centre of a long-running criminal case
that government critics say was meant to silence them have been
released, while four others remain in custody, rights group said
on Thursday.
The bloggers - part of a group called Zone 9 that has
published articles and appeals criticising government policy -
and journalists were arrested in April 2014 and accused of
attempting to incite violence.
"The release of these five journalists is a welcome turn of
events in Ethiopia, where the number of journalists in prison
has steadily increased in recent years," said Tom Rhodes, the
east Africa representative of the Committee to Protect
Journalists, a U.S.-based group.
It called for release of the remaining detainees and all
charges against them to be dropped. U.S.-based Human Rights
Watch also reported the release of the five.
Authorities in Ethiopia could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Their release comes roughly two weeks before U.S. President
Barack Obama is due to visit the region. The United States is a
major donor to Ethiopia and has raised the fate of the Zone 9
bloggers during high-level visits to the region.
Critics say Ethiopia - sandwiched between volatile Somalia
and Sudan - regularly uses security concerns as an excuse to
stifle dissent and clamp down on media freedoms.
They also point to an anti-terrorism law, passed in 2009,
which stipulates that anyone caught publishing information that
could incite readers to commit acts of terrorism can be jailed
for between 10 and 20 years.
Addis Ababa has said the charges against the group relate to
"serious criminal activities" and have nothing to do with
muzzling the media.
The release comes roughly six weeks after Ethiopia's ruling
party swept a parliamentary election in which the opposition
complained of harassment.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Alison Williams)