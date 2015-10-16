By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA
ADDIS ABABA Oct 16 An Ethiopian court on Friday
acquitted four remaining members of a blogging group tried on
terrorism charges, their lawyer said.
The bloggers, from the nine-member Zone 9 group that has
published articles criticising government policy, were arrested
in April 2014 and accused of plotting to commit terrorist acts
and attempting to incite violence. Supporters say the charges
were meant to silence dissent.
"They have all been acquitted of their charges related to
the anti-terror law on a no-case motion," their lawyer Ameha
Mekonnen told Reuters.
Relatives said they expected three members of the group to
be released on Friday.
Though cleared of terrorism charges, Befekadu Hailu will
remain in custody as he is also facing sedition charges, Ameha
said. A bail hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Friday's acquittals come four months after the same court
dropped all charges against five other Zone 9 members.
Critics say Ethiopia uses security threats as an excuse to
stifle dissent and media freedom.
They point to an anti-terrorism law, passed in 2009, which
stipulates that anyone publishing information that could incite
readers to commit acts of terrorism can be jailed for up to 20
years.
Authorities have said the charges against the group related
to "serious criminal activities" and had nothing to do with
muzzling the media.
The acquittals come six months after the Horn of Africa
country's ruling party won a parliamentary election in which the
opposition complained of harassment.
